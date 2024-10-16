1,770 Shares in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Purchased by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,770 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 15.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar by 428.9% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,760,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $303,585,000 after purchasing an additional 60,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP lifted its holdings in Lennar by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 655,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,220,000 after purchasing an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE LEN opened at $185.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $102.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.34.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

View Our Latest Report on Lennar

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.