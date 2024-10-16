Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 33.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPMB. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000.

Get JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF stock opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.