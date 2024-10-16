Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 474.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Raymond James by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Raymond James from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Raymond James from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,996,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,692,390. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.64, for a total value of $3,429,210.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,063.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $133.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.65. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $91.67 and a 12-month high of $135.37. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

