Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYH. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $64.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $66.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

