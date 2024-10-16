Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of NVR by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,277,000 after acquiring an additional 14,167 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVR by 321.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVR by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after buying an additional 8,684 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 22,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,109,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of NVR by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,215,000 after buying an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $9,768.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $9,912.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9,226.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $8,295.66.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,810.81. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 648 shares of company stock worth $5,547,709. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

