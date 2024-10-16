TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 433.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in TransUnion by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the first quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at $902,000.

Shares of TRU opened at $107.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $108.56. The company has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.98.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently -33.07%.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $303,275.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,527.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,715 shares of company stock worth $1,299,729. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.71.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

