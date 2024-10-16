Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 42 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after buying an additional 2,606,267 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,631,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,052,411,000 after acquiring an additional 45,845 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,174,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,858,000 after acquiring an additional 523,315 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,108,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,342,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,429,000 after purchasing an additional 31,686 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $245.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.55 and a twelve month high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.93 and its 200 day moving average is $225.21.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $707,199.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,670.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.64.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

