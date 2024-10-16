Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 300 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 322.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total transaction of $318,177.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,445.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.53, for a total transaction of $26,739,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,970,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,024,589.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,172 shares of company stock worth $136,562,182 in the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $434.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $384.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.30. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.29 and a 12 month high of $440.89. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.54, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

