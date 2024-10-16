Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 500.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,641,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,066,846,000 after purchasing an additional 192,854 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.74.

ENPH opened at $92.04 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.34. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.49 and a 52 week high of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $303.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

