Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Grows Stock Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CFG opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $170,357.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

