Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,279 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 699.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 62,217 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $1,256,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of Corning stock opened at $45.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.67 and a 200 day moving average of $39.08. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $47.45.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.23.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

