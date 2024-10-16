THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 2,050.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in THOR Industries were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 596.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,522,000 after buying an additional 40,306 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in THOR Industries by 571.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in THOR Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Finally, &PARTNERS purchased a new position in THOR Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.29. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.67.

THOR Industries Increases Dividend

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from THOR Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of THOR Industries from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on THOR Industries from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

