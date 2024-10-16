Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 245.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 22,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 17,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $100.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.71. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $104.04.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

