Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 760 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Display by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of OLED stock opened at $201.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.42. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $133.67 and a one year high of $237.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day moving average is $190.99.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.46 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 15.25%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Universal Display

About Universal Display

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.