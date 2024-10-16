Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,373 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.11% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $282,000. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $24.97 and a twelve month high of $26.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.58.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.