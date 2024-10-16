Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Booking in the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Booking by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $702,049,000 after purchasing an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Booking by 106.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 71,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,590,000 after buying an additional 36,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Booking by 2,315.8% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 36,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,755,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Jefferies Financial Group cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4,350.00 to $4,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,850.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,130.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,307.77 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,733.04 and a 12-month high of $4,371.17. The firm has a market cap of $146.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,922.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,807.84.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 176.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.