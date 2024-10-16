Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,708 BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
BBN stock opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.65. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $14.33 and a 1 year high of $18.42.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.