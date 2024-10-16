Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1,107.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $151.55 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $96.77 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.15.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 9.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.47.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 51,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.77, for a total value of $7,696,380.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 623,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,389,982.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

