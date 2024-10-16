JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO) Shares Purchased by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 18,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of JGLO stock opened at $62.68 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $63.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

