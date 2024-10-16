First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Stock Position Lifted by Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,133 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTGS. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000.

FTGS stock opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $32.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The firm has a market cap of $755.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. This is a boost from First Trust Growth Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

