Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of USXF stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $51.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.1336 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

