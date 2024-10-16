Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $633,000 Position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. OxenFree Capital LLC acquired a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 74.9% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 22,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Capital CS Group LLC boosted its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 17,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FS Credit Opportunities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total transaction of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,226.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.7 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

FSCO stock opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.26. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $6.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

