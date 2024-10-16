Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $537,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. New Republic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 33.9% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $45.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

