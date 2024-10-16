Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWXT. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 729.0% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $118.92 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.91 and a twelve month high of $120.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

BWXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BWX Technologies from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.86.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

