Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Has $698,000 Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Martel Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 37,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 90,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

HYD opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.06.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Cuts Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.1803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

