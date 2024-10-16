Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Stake Boosted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.34% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 157,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 19,590 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 64.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 780.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 109,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 96,740 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $528,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CLW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Performance

CLW opened at $28.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day moving average is $41.84. The stock has a market cap of $471.65 million, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.32. Clearwater Paper Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $57.13.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $586.40 million for the quarter.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

