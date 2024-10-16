Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 48,749 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 81.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its position in AppLovin by 2.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APP opened at $143.81 on Wednesday. AppLovin Co. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.32 billion, a PE ratio of 85.60, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84.

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.01.

In other news, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $4,826,772.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,262,490.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,711.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Stumpf sold 60,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $4,826,772.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,262,490.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock valued at $51,022,478. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

