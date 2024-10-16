Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,235 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Sysco by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SYY opened at $75.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.55 and its 200-day moving average is $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $82.89.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.08.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

