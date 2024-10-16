Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GTES. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Gates Industrial by 341.1% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 333.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GTES opened at $17.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.68 and a twelve month high of $19.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $885.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Gates Industrial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Gates Industrial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wilson S. Neely acquired 11,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $200,793.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,800. The trade was a -200.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

