The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,621,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,042,000 after acquiring an additional 310,182 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter valued at $14,370,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,224,000 after purchasing an additional 107,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Ensign Group by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 571,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,693,000 after purchasing an additional 59,933 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,400. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,400. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,118 shares of company stock worth $2,053,620. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.40.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $149.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.69 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.32%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

See Also

