Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,204,000 after purchasing an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 26.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,320,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,891,000 after buying an additional 272,773 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,827,000 after buying an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,162,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1,593.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 118,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NYSE:PBH opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $75.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.54 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

