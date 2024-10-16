Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 942 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.14% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 458.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Safety Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $288,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Safety Insurance Group Trading Up 0.7 %

SAFT stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.16. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $89.46.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $269.78 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.53%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP Glenn Hiltpold sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $32,835.49. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,729.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 915 shares of company stock valued at $75,125 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

