Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Masimo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,781,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,473 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $218,742,000 after purchasing an additional 177,914 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Masimo by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,217,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,314,000 after purchasing an additional 360,497 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Masimo by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 677,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,347,000 after purchasing an additional 351,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 45.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 525,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,201,000 after acquiring an additional 165,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MASI shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.33.

Shares of MASI stock opened at $143.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.99. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.91 and a beta of 0.99. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $75.22 and a 12 month high of $153.93.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Masimo had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $496.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

