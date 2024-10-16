67,321 Shares in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 67,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in LiveRamp by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,214,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 395,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 233,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EVR Research LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at about $5,879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Macquarie raised LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 138.44 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.92 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $100,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,951,106.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

About LiveRamp

(Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.