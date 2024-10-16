Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 25,398 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,398 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Employers by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 798,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 295,983 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 458,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,555,000 after purchasing an additional 89,429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Employers by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 80,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,278,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Employers alerts:

Employers Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EIG opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.24.

Employers Announces Dividend

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. Employers had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Employers’s payout ratio is 25.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JMP Securities raised Employers to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EIG

About Employers

(Free Report)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.