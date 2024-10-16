Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,595 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 281,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 35,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,995,000 after buying an additional 48,784 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the first quarter valued at $1,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

FDP opened at $29.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.24 and a beta of 0.41. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $30.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.53.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Fresh Del Monte Produce ( NYSE:FDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fresh Del Monte Produce

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,390.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Cloyd sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $45,940.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,513.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,915 shares of company stock valued at $301,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Articles

