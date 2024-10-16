LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Stock Holdings Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,730 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of LTC Properties worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LTC Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,695,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,667,000 after acquiring an additional 91,963 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3,401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 673,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 654,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 613,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 31,980 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 294,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,877,000 after buying an additional 9,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.85. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.30 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

LTC Properties Announces Dividend

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 118.75%.

Insider Activity

In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other LTC Properties news, Director David L. Gruber purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,229. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,258,326.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LTC

LTC Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.