Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 121.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,261 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 304.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on THS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE THS opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 90.46 and a beta of 0.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.52. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.10 million. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.42% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at TreeHouse Foods

In other TreeHouse Foods news, EVP Kristy N. Waterman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.34, for a total transaction of $127,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,784 shares in the company, valued at $879,994.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

