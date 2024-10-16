Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,843 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMSF shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

AMSF stock opened at $49.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $54.80.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.11%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

