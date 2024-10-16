Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,571 Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in National Presto Industries were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 47,565 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,986,000 after buying an additional 20,765 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 607,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,878,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,535,000 after buying an additional 57,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,871,000 after buying an additional 16,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Presto Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th.

NYSE:NPK opened at $73.33 on Wednesday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.58 and a 12-month high of $86.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.57.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 9.56%.

National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

