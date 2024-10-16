8,371 Shares in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 179.8% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 312.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Dnca Finance purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MSGS stock opened at $219.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.93. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $164.79 and a 52 week high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.73. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $227.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Macquarie dropped their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

In other news, CEO James Lawrence Dolan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.30, for a total transaction of $131,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,185.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

