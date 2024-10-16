Sanctuary Advisors LLC Takes $522,000 Position in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,329 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $456,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 31.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,562. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Avigal Soreq acquired 2,563 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $99,957.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,562. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 12,934 shares of company stock valued at $504,348 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Delek Logistics Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Delek Logistics Partners stock opened at $39.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.25. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $53.80.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 147.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 157.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKL. Citigroup upgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners Company Profile

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

