UMB Bank n.a. Boosts Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 315.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in ITT were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 788.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in ITT in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ITT by 53.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Stock Down 1.5 %

ITT opened at $151.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.97. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.94 and a 52 week high of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40.

ITT Announces Dividend

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ITT

About ITT

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.