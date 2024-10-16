Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGR. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 131.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RGR opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $55.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. The company has a market cap of $718.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. ( NYSE:RGR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.29). Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $130.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Firearms and Castings. It provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and modern sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts, as well as manufactures lever-action rifles under the Marlin name and trademark.

