Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of MGE Energy worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in MGE Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of MGE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of MGE Energy by 43.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

MGE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGEE opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.70. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.94 and a 12 month high of $93.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.29). MGE Energy had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $145.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

MGE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

MGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; owns and leases electric generating capacity; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission power services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.