Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 17,060 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 177.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,060 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.80 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.83 and a 52-week high of $77.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.43 and a 200 day moving average of $69.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.65.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

