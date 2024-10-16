Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,981 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its position in Amgen by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 99,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in Amgen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 47,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Amgen by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective (down from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.95.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $325.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $325.97 and a 200 day moving average of $311.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.70 and a 12-month high of $346.85.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.