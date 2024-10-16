Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $213,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,180 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in DexCom were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 255.2% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 492.2% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on DexCom from $156.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.69.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 264,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,318,872.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 426 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $29,457.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,217,436.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock worth $126,390. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

