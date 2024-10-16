The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Position Increased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 182.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 236.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Simply Good Foods during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Simply Good Foods news, SVP Stuart E. Jr. Heflin sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $36,437.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,319 shares in the company, valued at $665,346.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SMPL opened at $34.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

SMPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Simply Good Foods

Simply Good Foods Profile

(Free Report)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.