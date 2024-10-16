Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Carnegie Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in State Street in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in State Street by 411.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.11.
State Street Stock Performance
STT stock opened at $91.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.26. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
State Street Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.93%.
State Street Profile
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
